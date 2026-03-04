Sean Monahan News: Shortie in second straight

Monahan scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The tally tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period, as Monahan's toe-drag let enough traffic build up in front of Justus Annunen that he was able to pinball a shot home. Monahan has two shorties on the season, and they've come in the last two games as he begins to regain something close to his 2024-25 form. Over the last 12 contests, the veteran center has scored six of his 12 goals on the season.