Sean Monahan News: Tallies in loss

Monahan scored a goal on two shots and won 16 of 25 faceoffs in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Monahan continues to pour on the offense -- he has five goals and seven helpers over his last seven contests. He's earned three power-play points in that span, so he's not overly reliant on producing with the man advantage. The center is up to 14 goals, 37 points (seven on the power play), 103 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 39 appearances in a top-line role this season.