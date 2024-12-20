Sean Monahan News: Three points against Jersey

Monahan scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Devils.

The veteran produced his first multi-point performance since Dec. 1, snapping a nine-game skid in which he'd managed only one goal and three points. Monahan is thriving as Columbus' top-line center, and through 33 contests he's collected 11 goals and 28 points, putting him on pace for his best campaign since 2018-19 (34 goals and 82 points in 78 games for the Flames).