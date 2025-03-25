Sean Monahan News: Two helpers in return
Monahan collected two assists, one shorthanded, in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.
Seeing his first game action since Jan. 7 after recovering from a wrist issue, Monahan made an immediate impact for the Blue Jackets as they try to stay in the playoff chase. The 30-year-old slotted right back in on the first power-play unit, and he could be poised for a productive finish to the regular season after delivering 14 goals and 43 points in his 42 appearances so far.
