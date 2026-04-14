Sean Walker headshot

Sean Walker Injury: Gets day off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Walker (undsiclosed) will not play in Tuesday's road clash against the Islanders.

Walker was ruled out close to game time, indicating that he, along with many of Carolina's regular starters, will have a game of rest before the postseason. The 31-year-old blueliner was hot prior to Tuesday's game with a six-game point streak. Overall, he has nine goals, 31 points, 179 shots on net, 141 hits and 125 blocked shots across 81 games this season. He'll miss his first game of the season Tuesday and just his third game over the last three years. Walker will likely return to one of Carolina's top defensive pairs ahead of their first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sean Walker
Carolina Hurricanes
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