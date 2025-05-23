Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Walker headshot

Sean Walker Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Walker (undisclosed) is questionable for Game 3 in Florida on Saturday, according to Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Walker was injured in Game 2 on Thursday. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday that Walker was "better than he thought he would be" and is considered iffy for Game 3. Should Walker be unavailable, look for Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed) or Alexander Nikishin to enter the lineup.

Sean Walker
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now