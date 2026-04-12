Sean Walker News: Deposits empty-netter

Walker tallied an empty-net goal, put two shots on net, picked up two blocked shots and dished out four hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Walker found the back of Utah's empty net in the final minute of Saturday's contest to seal the 4-1 win for Carolina. The tally brought him up to 30 points across 80 games this season, which is a new career high. Additionally, Saturday's twine finder helped the 31-year-old blueliner extend his point streak to five games. He's also maintained strong category coverage during that span with 10 shots on net, 12 hits and four blocked shots, making him an excellent waiver-wire pickup in category-based leagues for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.