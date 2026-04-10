Sean Walker News: Extends point streak to four

Walker scored a goal and placed three shots on net in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Walker found the back of the net just 19 seconds into Thursday's game to extend his point streak to four games. Overall, he is up to eight goals, 29 points, 176 shots on net, 137 hits and 122 blocked shots across 79 games this season. The 31-year-old blueliner is having a career year in many major stat categories, and with three games remaining in the regular season, he needs just one point to surpass his current career high. He offers excellent category coverage for fantasy purposes and is a strong waiver-wire pickup for the remainder of the season in leagues where he isn't already rostered.