Sean Walker headshot

Sean Walker News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Walker scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Walker's point streak is up to five games (two goals, four assists). The 31-year-old defenseman continues to make the most of a top-four role. He has six goals, 20 points, 133 shots on net, 100 hits, 96 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 63 appearances. While his offense is hot, he'll have some extra appeal in fantasy, but that value is likely to fade before the end of the campaign.

Sean Walker
Carolina Hurricanes
