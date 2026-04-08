Sean Walker News: Generates pair of helpers

Walker logged two assists, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.

Walker has four helpers over his last three outings. The 31-year-old defenseman is playing a solid all-around role for the Hurricanes and could see an uptick in playing time if the team is cautious with the return of Jalen Chatfield (lower body), who exited Tuesday's game. Walker is at 28 points, one shy of his career high, while adding 173 shots on net, 137 hits, 122 blocked shots and 57 PIM across 78 appearances this season.