Sean Walker News: Nabs assist in win
Walker notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Walker ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old blueliner remains in a top-four role, though he is more of a shutdown defenseman. He's provided 15 points, 125 shots on net, 97 hits, 89 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 59 contests this season, so he'll offer some value in non-scoring areas for fantasy managers in deep formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Walker See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week43 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Jackets Taking Off102 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week109 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25126 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week134 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Walker See More