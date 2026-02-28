Sean Walker News: Nabs assist in win

Walker notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Walker ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old blueliner remains in a top-four role, though he is more of a shutdown defenseman. He's provided 15 points, 125 shots on net, 97 hits, 89 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 59 contests this season, so he'll offer some value in non-scoring areas for fantasy managers in deep formats.