Sean Walker News: One of each Wednesday

Walker scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.

Walker has a goal and three assists during a three-game point streak, his longest of the season. With Wednesday's effort, he's up to 18 points in 61 appearances, surpassing the 16 points he had in all 82 regular-season contests a year ago. Walker has added 129 shots on net, 99 hits, 93 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-2 rating while playing in a top-four role at even strength.