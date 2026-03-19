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Sean Walker News: Pots OT winner Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Walker scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Penguins.

The veteran blueliner saved Carolina's bacon, helping to set up the tying goal by K'Andre Miller with just under three minutes left in the third period before ripping a one-timer past Stuart Skinner inside the final 30 seconds of OT. Walker has heated up since the Olympic break, and over the last 10 games he's amassed three goals and nine points despite a lack of power-play time. Wednesday's GWG was his first of the season, and just the third of his career.

Sean Walker
Carolina Hurricanes
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