Sean Walker News: Provides assist

Walker logged an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

This was Walker's second point in 13 games this season, with his other being a goal Oct. 31 versus the Bruins. The 29-year-old defenseman has often filled a third-pairing role with minimal power-play usage, which doesn't bode well for his chances of picking up the pace on offense. Walker has added 22 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating.