Sean Walker News: Puts up helper

Walker recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Walker has two helpers over his last six outings. The 30-year-old defenseman has struggled to generate much offense in a third-pairing role for the bulk of 2024-25. He's now at 11 points, 91 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 51 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 53 appearances. Without an uptick in scoring, his fantasy upside is severely limited.