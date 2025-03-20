Sean Walker News: Tickles twine in win

Walker scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

This was Walker's fourth goal of the season, two of which have come over the last four games. He also has an assist in that span -- the 30-year-old blueliner appears to be thawing out on offense after earning just three assists from Jan. 2 to March 9, a stretch of 27 contests. Overall, he has 14 points, 115 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 73 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 68 appearances.