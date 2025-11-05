After helping to set up Nikolaj Ehlers in the first period for what proved to be the game-winner, Walker potted his own tally late in the second by sneaking a shot through heavy traffic in front of Igor Shesterkin. Walker is getting a look on the top power-play unit with Shayne Gostisbehere (abdomen), Jaccob Slavin (lower body) and K'Andre Miller (lower body) all currently on the shelf, and Tuesday's performance snapped an eight-game point drought for the 30-year-old blueliner. While he has just seven goals and 19 points in 94 games since signing with Carolina ahead of last season, Walker showed some offensive upside in 2023-24 with the Flyers, collecting six goals and 22 points in 63 contests before getting dealt to the Avs, so he could have some fantasy appeal while getting regular shifts with the man advantage.