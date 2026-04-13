Sebastian Aho Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Aho has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Flyers for an undisclosed reason, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Aho's workload has been managed late in the regular season, and he'll be sidelined for the second time in the Hurricanes' last three games. It's not yet clear whether he'll play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders, but he should be back in action for the start of the playoffs.