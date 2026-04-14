Sebastian Aho Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Aho (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.
Aho will be sidelined for the third time in the final four games of the regular season since the Hurricanes have clinched the playoffs. He's one of several key players who will sit out for Tuesday's regular-season finale, but he should be back in action for the start of the postseason.
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