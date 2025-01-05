Sebastian Aho News: Collects three points Sunday

Aho scored the game-winning goal and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Aho got on the scoresheet for the first time over three games in January. He had five goals and 10 assists over 13 outings in December, and he rarely goes through extended slumps. The 27-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 43 points, 107 shots on net, 39 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances this season in his usual top-line role. He's on pace to reach the 80-point mark for the second year in a row and the fourth time in his career.