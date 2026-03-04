Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Crosses 60-point mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Aho scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.

Aho has three goals and a helper over his last four contests. The 28-year-old passed the 60-point mark for the season -- he's at 23 goals and 38 helpers through 61 appearances so far, with 20 of his 61 points coming on the power play. Aho has earned at least 60 points in eight of his 10 NHL campaigns, and he's also on pace to push for the sixth 30-goal season in his career.

Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Aho See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Aho See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
22 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
28 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
40 days ago