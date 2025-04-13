Sebastian Aho News: Dishes pair of assists

Aho notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Aho has warmed up a bit with three helpers over his last two games after enduring a three-game slump. The 27-year-old center has not produced a point streak longer than three contests since mid-December. He's still had a strong year with 28 goals, 45 assists, 203 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-7 rating over 78 appearances. It's possible he's struggled with multiple changes to the composition of the top line, going from Martin Necas to Mikko Rantanen to Jackson Blake as the Hurricanes shook up the league with two blockbuster trades.