Sebastian Aho News: Draws back in Saturday
Aho (undisclosed) will draw back into the lineup for Saturday's game against Utah, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Although the reason for Aho's absence Thursday versus Chicago wasn't specified, he was almost certainly just being rested. Carolina is moving plenty of veteran players in and out of the lineup because the Hurricanes are trying to rest players ahead of the postseason. Aho is set to center the top line alongside Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed) and Seth Jarvis (undisclosed) on Saturday.
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