Sebastian Aho News: Earns power-play helper

Aho notched a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Aho had a four-game point streak snapped Saturday in Florida, but he continues to avoid multi-game slumps. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 18 of 25 contests this season, totaling seven goals, 19 helpers, 11 power-play points, 65 shots on net, 24 hits and 22 PIM. Aho is the keystone of the Hurricanes' offense as the first-line center and one of the team's most productive players.