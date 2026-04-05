Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Extends point streak Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Aho scored a shorthanded goal on seven shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Aho found the back of the net late in the second period to give the Canes a 3-2 lead with a shortie, his second of the campaign. Aho has found the scoresheet in five games in a row and nine of his last 11, tallying 12 points (three goals, nine helpers) over that stretch. As a forward who sees regular ice time in all situations, the 28-year-old playmaker should remain one of the most reliable fantasy contributors on the Hurricanes roster. Aho has 78 points in 76 regular-season games, and he's on the cusp of reaching the 80-point threshold for a fourth time in his career.

Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
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