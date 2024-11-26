Sebastian Aho News: Leads comeback with four points

Aho scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

With the Hurricanes staring at a 3-1 deficit heading into the third period, Aho got the comeback started by banging home a feed from Seth Jarvis just 70 seconds into the final frame. It's Aho's third multi-point performance in the last four games, supercharging a strong November that has seen the 27-year-old ring up four goals and 14 points in 12 contests.