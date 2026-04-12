Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Lights lamp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Aho netted a goal, fired five shots on net, recorded two blocked shots and served four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Aho tacked on an even-strength goal late in the third period to put the Hurricanes up 3-1. Since March 4, he's helped pace Carolina's offense with 21 points over his last 19 games. Overall, the 28-year-old center is up to 27 goals, 80 points, 196 shots on net, 63 hits and 23 blocked shots through 79 games this season. His goal Saturday helped him secure the fourth campaign of his 10-year NHL career with 80 points or more. He'll look to maintain his momentum heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
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