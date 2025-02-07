Sebastian Aho News: Lights the lamp Thursday

Aho scored a goal and added three shots on net in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Aho's tally arrived with less than three minutes in regulation to help the Hurricanes avoid a shutout. Thursday's game raised the Finnish forward's season totals to 18 goals, 52 points, and 143 shots on net across 54 appearances this season. Aho's tally in the third period was his first point since missing Carolina's contest Jan. 30 with an illness. Centering the top line alongside Mikko Rantanen and Seth Jarvis, the 27-year-old is in a good place to continue producing points once the new line combination develops more chemistry. Aho is off the pace to best his career-high of 89 points from a year ago but should challenge for 70-80 points this season.