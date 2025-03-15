Fantasy Hockey
Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Loaned to minor-league affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Aho was returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Aho was a healthy scratch in Saturday's game versus New Jersey and might return to Pittsburgh ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Islanders. Aho appeared in 58 games with the Islanders last campaign, earning two goals and seven assists, but he hasn't seen any playing time in the NHL during the 2024-25 season.

Sebastian Aho
Pittsburgh Penguins
