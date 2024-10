Aho scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Aho came through when the Hurricanes needed him the most, and the star playmaker notched the game-winning goal less than a minute into overtime following set-ups from Shayne Gostisbehere and Martin Necas. Aho hasn't set the world on fire with his numbers this season, but he's been remarkably consistent, notching at least one point in six of his last seven contests.