Sebastian Aho News: On four-game point streak

Aho scored an empty-net goal, fired two shots on net and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Aho has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak, which is one game shy of matching his longest heater of the year. The center is up to 10 goals, 35 points, 86 shots on net, 25 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 33 outings. Aho continues to take care of business in all situations as the Hurricanes' top overall forward. Of his 35 points, 14 have come on the power play and another two shorthanded.