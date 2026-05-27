Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Aho scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Aho tallied at 14:59 of the first period, sparking a burst of offense for his team. This ended a seven-game goal drought for the center, who was held to just two assists in that span. For the playoffs, he's earned four goals, two helpers, 23 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances. He continues to play in a top-line role, but Carolina has gotten offense from throughout the lineup.

Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
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