Sebastian Aho News: Promoted from minors

Aho was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday under emergency conditions.

Aho's addition to the NHL roster would seem to indicate that there is an injury on the Penguins' blue line other than Pierre-Olivier Joseph (upper body), who is already on injured reserve. With the addition of Conor Timmins at the trade deadline, minutes will likely be hard to come by for Aho the rest of the way.