Sebastian Aho News: Puts away goal in win

Aho scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Aho has scored in three straight games and has four goals and three helpers over his last five outings. The Hurricanes' new-look top six may still need some time to mesh, but Aho and Mikko Rantanen should form a reliable duo on the top line. Aho is at 17 goals, 51 points, 137 shots on net, 42 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 51 appearances this season.