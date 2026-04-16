Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Ready for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Aho (undisclosed) was back at center on the top line at practice Thursday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Aho sat out the final two games of the regular season, resting for the playoffs. He had 27 goals and 80 points in 79 games this season, including seven goals and 20 assists with the man advantage.

Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
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