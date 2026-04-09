Sebastian Aho News: Resting Thursday
Aho won't be in the lineup versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Adam Gold of The Adam Gold Show reports.
The Hurricanes seem uninterested in pushing too hard for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so they'll start resting their stars with four games left on the regular-season schedule. Aho had not missed a game prior to Thursday.
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