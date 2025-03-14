Sebastian Aho News: Returned to minors
Aho was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
With Ryan Shea (upper body) not expected back any time soon, Aho could be called back up prior to Saturday's matchup against the Devils -- though Jack St. Ivany or Owen Pickering could also be options for a promotion to the NHL roster. Even if the Pens bring Aho back up, he is unlikely to break into the lineup ahead of Ryan Graves or Conor Timmins.
