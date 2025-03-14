Fantasy Hockey
Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Returned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Aho was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

With Ryan Shea (upper body) not expected back any time soon, Aho could be called back up prior to Saturday's matchup against the Devils -- though Jack St. Ivany or Owen Pickering could also be options for a promotion to the NHL roster. Even if the Pens bring Aho back up, he is unlikely to break into the lineup ahead of Ryan Graves or Conor Timmins.

Sebastian Aho
Pittsburgh Penguins
