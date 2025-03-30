Sebastian Aho News: Rounds up three points in win

Aho scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

One of those assists came while the Hurricanes were shorthanded. Aho concluded a productive March with seven goals and five assists over 14 appearances for the month. Overall, he's up to 28 goals, 41 helpers, 21 power-play points, seven shorthanded points, 189 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 72 contests this season. He continues to be the Hurricanes' most important forward.