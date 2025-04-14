Sebastian Aho News: Scores goal Sunday

Aho scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.

Aho netted the Hurricanes' lone goal of the game with a slap shot at the 7:58 mark of the third period. Even though the Hurricanes didn't have their best performance Sunday, at least Aho managed to score his 29th goal of the season. He'll have two more opportunities to reach the 30-goal plateau for a fourth consecutive campaign -- against Montreal on Wednesday and versus Ottawa on Thursday.