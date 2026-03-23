Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Scores in win over Penguins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Aho scored a power-play goal, took three shots and added a hit in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Aho broke the deadlock for the Hurricanes just 47 seconds into the game with a wrister, giving him 25 goals on the season. Even though he didn't contribute to other goals in this blowout win, the 28-year-old center did enough to extend his current point streak to three games. He's found ways to produce in previous games as well. Over Aho's last 10 outings, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0, and the star playmaker has made his presence felt with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) despite a minus-3 rating over that stretch.

Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
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