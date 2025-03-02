Fantasy Hockey
Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Scores power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Aho tallied a power-play goal and took four shots on target in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton.

Aho lit the lamp just under four and a half minutes into the third period of Saturday's contest. With the power-play tally, the 27-year-old center is up to 22 goals, 58 points and 158 shots on net in 59 appearances this season. The Finnish star has three points since his return to Carolina after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Aho has been a steady source of offensive production this season and ranks 32nd in the league in points. Since his superstar 4 Nations Face-Off teammate Mikko Rantanen debuted for Carolina on Jan. 25, Aho has nine points in his last 10 games. Look for Aho to contend for the 80-point mark for the fourth time in his nine-year career.

