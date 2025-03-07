Sebastian Aho News: Stays hot with shortie

Aho scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Defensive miscues by Boston in its own end led to Carolina's first and last goals of the night, and Aho was the recipient of the first gift early in the first period. It was the 27-year-old center's fourth tally in the last five games, and over his last 14 appearances he's piled up 10 goals and 14 points. Aho sits one goal short of his seventh career 25-goal campaign.