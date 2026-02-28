Sebastian Aho News: Strikes on power play again
Aho scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Aho has tallied on the power play in each of the Hurricanes' first two games after the Olympics. He went 19 contests without a power-play goal prior to that, though he had 22 total points, including seven assists with the man advantage, in that span. For the season, the Finnish center is up to 22 goals, 59 points (19 on the power play), 135 shots on net, 51 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 59 appearances.
