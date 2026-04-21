Sebastian Aho News: Tallies in double-overtime win

Aho scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Senators in Game 2.

The tally was Aho's first point in two games this postseason. He sat out three of the Hurricanes' last four regular-season contests, wrapping up the campaign with 80 points in 79 appearances. Aho's a near point-per-game player in past playoff runs, totaling 34 goals and 51 assists across 89 postseason contests in his career.