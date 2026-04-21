Sebastian Aho News: Tallies in double-overtime win
Aho scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Senators in Game 2.
The tally was Aho's first point in two games this postseason. He sat out three of the Hurricanes' last four regular-season contests, wrapping up the campaign with 80 points in 79 appearances. Aho's a near point-per-game player in past playoff runs, totaling 34 goals and 51 assists across 89 postseason contests in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Aho See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet6 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition7 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 516 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips34 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Aho See More