Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Two empty-net goals in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Aho scored two goals in a 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Both went into an empty net. Aho's first came at 17:38 of the third to make it 3-1, and he added another at 18:45 after the Sens had pulled to within a goal. Aho put up seven goals, eight assists and 41 shots in 15 playoff games last postseason, and he has continued the magic with three goals and 10 shots in four games so far this year. Carolina's second line carried most of the weight against the Senators; Aho and his first-line mates will be looking to step things up in the Second Round against either the Flyers or Penguins.

Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Aho See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Aho See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
10 days ago
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
NHL
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
11 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
Author Image
Michael Finewax
38 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
41 days ago