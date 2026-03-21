Sebastian Aho News: Two helpers in Toronto
Aho picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
The 28-year-old center had a hand in Carolina's first and last goals of the night, helping to set up Jordan Staal in the second period before collecting his second assist on Alexander Nikishin's OT winner. Aho has multi-point performances in four of his last nine games, piling up two goals and 12 points over that stretch, and Friday's effort carried him to the 70-point plateau for 2025-26, the third straight season he's reached that milestone.
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