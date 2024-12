Cossa was summoned from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday under emergency conditions.

Cossa has a 9-4-1 record with a 2.21 GAA and a .925 save percentage across 14 NHL appearances this season. Ville Husso will probably see most of the game action, but the 22-year-old Cossa could get his first NHL start because of injuries to Alex Lyon (lower body) and Cam Talbot (lower body).