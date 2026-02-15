Sebastian Cossa News: Notches fifth shutout
Cossa posted a 26-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-0 win over Texas on Sunday.
Cossa improved to 21-4-2 with five shutouts, a 1.92 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 27 games this season. He went just 3-3-1 in January, but he's bounced back with three straight wins to start February. Given Cossa's improvements this season, his third AHL campaign, the 23-year-old is likely ready to compete for a full-time NHL gig in 2026-27.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Cossa See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back133 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1137 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights143 days ago
-
NHL Draft
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems234 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review352 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Cossa See More