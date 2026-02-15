Sebastian Cossa headshot

Sebastian Cossa News: Notches fifth shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Cossa posted a 26-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-0 win over Texas on Sunday.

Cossa improved to 21-4-2 with five shutouts, a 1.92 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 27 games this season. He went just 3-3-1 in January, but he's bounced back with three straight wins to start February. Given Cossa's improvements this season, his third AHL campaign, the 23-year-old is likely ready to compete for a full-time NHL gig in 2026-27.

Sebastian Cossa
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
