Sebastian Cossa News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Cossa was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Cossa hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season, having made his only appearance for the Wings back in 2024-25. The decision to bring up the 23-year-old netminder doesn't bode well for John Gibson's (upper body) availability against the Golden Knights on Wednesday -- though Gibson likely would have been serving in a backup role anyway. Look for Cossa to serve as the No. 2 option versus Vegas behind Cam Talbot.

Sebastian Cossa
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
