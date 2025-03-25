Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sebastian Cossa headshot

Sebastian Cossa News: Recalled Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Cossa was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Tuesday.

Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) was hurt versus Utah on Monday, but this move suggests there may be something bothering either Cam Talbot or Alex Lyon as well. Cossa could dress for Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. He has a 2.38 GAA and a .913 save percentage at the AHL level and also made his NHL debut Dec. 9 against the Sabres.

Sebastian Cossa
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now