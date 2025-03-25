Sebastian Cossa News: Recalled Tuesday

Cossa was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Tuesday.

Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) was hurt versus Utah on Monday, but this move suggests there may be something bothering either Cam Talbot or Alex Lyon as well. Cossa could dress for Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. He has a 2.38 GAA and a .913 save percentage at the AHL level and also made his NHL debut Dec. 9 against the Sabres.